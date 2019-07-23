Byrd named to All-Mountain West Preseason Team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior football receiver Cedric Byrd II has been named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team this morning.
Byrd, a senior from Los Angeles, finished second for the ‘Bows in receiving yards behind John Ursua and eighth in the Mountain West with 970 receiving yards, averaging 69.3 yards per game.
Byrd was also tied for second on Hawaii and tied for fifth in the Mountain West in touchdown receptions with nine scores.
Last week, Byrd -- as well as teammate JoJo Ward -- was named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top receiver, regardless of position.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.