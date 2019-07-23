Brush fire on Maui scorches 80 acres; MFD remains on scene

SOUTH MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Firefighters on Maui have been busy battling a brush fire burning Monday north of the Maui Meadows subdivision
Around 2:30 p.m., fire officials said it was 80 percent contained. An estimated 80 acres were burned.
No homes are threatened, but the fire slowed traffic on Pi’ilani Highway.
Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain hot spots. MFD says multiple units are working into the afternoon to control the fire.
Officials added that the fire was burning in light brush and kiawe, and dozers were working to secure a perimeter.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.