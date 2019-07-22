What’s Trending: Buttigieg Interview Spiked, Penny the Dog, Blueberry McGriddles, Dizzy Penalty Kick

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is a syndicated country music jock named Blair Garner - he’s on 150 stations. One of the presidential candidates asked to be on the show so he interviewed him. But his bosses at Cumulus Media decided not to air the interview with Pete Buttigieg. They did let him post it. Garner said he was willing to interview any candidate including the president but Buttigieg was the only one who asked.