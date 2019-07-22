Swift and steady trade winds along with some trade wind showers...

The gusty trade winds are dominating the forecast and with the stronger winds all of the channels across the entire state are under a Small Craft Advisory. Winds over the channels are clocking in at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts and high seas at 6 to 8 ft.
What is causing the stronger trades? We are tracking a high pressure fan that is located far to our north. It will support locally breezy trade winds into next week. Showers riding in with the trades will favor windward and mauka neighborhoods, with showers most frequent during nights and mornings. An area of especially showery clouds will arrive later this evening, and it will likely bring numerous windward showers to all islands through tonight and a few of these showers may spread leeward. Another round of enhanced trade winds are in the forecast Sunday into Monday as an upper level disturbance.
Along with the Small Craft Advisory, we are seeing bigger surf on east and south shores. Choppy surf along east facing shores will remain elevated just below advisory levels as we head into the weekend. Rough surf along east facing shores will continue as moderate to locally strong trade winds prevail into next week. A combination of southwest and southeast swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores also into next week. The largest of these looks to peak on Friday out of the southeast, but still well below advisory level.
The tropical weather outlook calls for a 20% chance for tropical cyclone development within 48-hours over the Eastern Pacific then 50% within 5-days. A higher chance by the start of the new work week. We will continue to watch all basins. As for now, this disturbance may trek closer to us by NEXT Friday and impact us with tropical moisture for the first days of August. Stay tuned.
