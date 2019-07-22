Swift and steady trade winds along with some trade wind showers...

What is causing the stronger trades? We are tracking a high pressure fan that is located far to our north. It will support locally breezy trade winds into next week. Showers riding in with the trades will favor windward and mauka neighborhoods, with showers most frequent during nights and mornings. An area of especially showery clouds will arrive later this evening, and it will likely bring numerous windward showers to all islands through tonight and a few of these showers may spread leeward. Another round of enhanced trade winds are in the forecast Sunday into Monday as an upper level disturbance.