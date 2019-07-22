'Safe and loved’: Lieutenant governor visits Mauna Kea 1 week after TMT protests begin

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Monday morning became the highest ranking public official in Hawaii to arrive at the base of Mauna Kea amid a growing protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope.
“I can tell you I feel completely safe,” Green said. “Many members of my family are actually here, so I feel safe and loved. This is my community.”
Green, who arrived just before protesters began their sunrise chant, said he wasn’t there for political reasons.
“I came here today to listen and to respect people,” Green said.
Coming off a 48-hour emergency room shift at Kohala Hospital, Green said he treated families that have been at the base of Mauna Kea — some of whom were “spiritually exhausted.” One person also had a severe heart problem, he said.
“I’m here to make sure people are OK,” Green said. “I'm not here for a political statement.”
He also brought medical supplies with him and said he’d walk around the camp to check on people.
Green’s visit comes exactly a week after TMT construction was slated to begin, prompting a large protest at the base of Mauna Kea. Other TMT protests then began on other islands — including in Waikiki on Oahu — and even on the mainland.
Last week, Green broke rank with Gov. David Ige over the use of National Guard being deployed in response to the protest.
“I don’t think that National Guard should be used in circumstances like this,” Green said. “That doesn’t mean I have any less respect for the governor one way or another, but this is a peaceful gathering of Hawaiian people. I don’t think it’s going to be necessary, and I’m sure it won’t, but I’m here again to hear people and to make sure everyone’s okay.”
On Monday morning, roughly 80 National Guard soldiers were at Mauna Kea.
Most of the time, the lieutenant governor’s office sees eye to eye with the governor’s office on major policies. But sometimes they will disagree on controversial issues.
Green’s visit also follows Mayor Harry Kim’s on Saturday.
This story will be updated.
