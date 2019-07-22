Rain and possibly heavy showers for Kauai and Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will get clouds and showers from southeast to northwest across the island chain due to a trough of low pressure will passing south of Hawaiian Islands today and tomorrow. Drier weather and decreasing cloud cover is expected by Wednesday. Moderate to locally breezy trades and trade wind weather for the smaller islands into next weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small today, then begin to trend up tonight through midweek out of the south- southwest due to a recent system that passed near the Tasman Sea. Heights should remain below advisory levels as this swell moves through and peaks Tuesday.
