Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Kula

KULA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Kula on Sunday, Maui police said.
Police said the Makawao man was riding his motorcycle on Haleakala Highway around 12:15 p.m. when he struck a sedan that was making a U-turn.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.
The 60-year-old driver of the sedan was not injured.
Police are investigating whether speed, drugs and alcohol are factors.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.