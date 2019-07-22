Kauai residents warned of rolling blackouts after islandwide outage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Kauai are being warned to expect rolling blackouts through the morning on Monday.
On Sunday, the largest generating unit for the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative went offline, triggering an islandwide power outage that impacted 33,000 customers for about two hours, followed by rolling blackouts.
Officials said other units were also already offline for maintenance.
The Kapaia power station is not expected to be running until Monday at the earliest.
The rolling blackouts are expected to last about 30 minutes at a time.
The cause of the generating unit outage is unknown.
Customers are being asked to conserve energy in the meantime.
