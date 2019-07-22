Foodbank celebrates its 30th anniversary by assembling meals for seniors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday with 80 volunteers gathering to assemble thousands of meals for Hawaii seniors.
The event, sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, was a follow-up project from their food drive in April where volunteers collected over 9,000 pounds of food and nearly $33,000 in monetary donations.
Hawaii Foodbank employees stood side-by-side with First Hawaiian Bank Community Care employees as they organized, sorted and packed perishable and non-perishable foods.
According to First Hawaiian Bank CEO Bob Harrison, volunteers worked in a conveyor belt system and were able to pack 2,100 boxes in under four hours.
The packages were then delivered to 200 charitable agencies on Oahu and Kauai for seniors qualifying for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
The bank’s community care program, which started in 2014, connects First Hawaiian Bank employees back to service by offering volunteer opportunities with local nonprofits.
For more information on First Hawaiian Bank Community Care, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.