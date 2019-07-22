Entertainment: Marvel Universe Announces Phase 4 Highlights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the weekend, Marvel’s President Kevin Feige, spoke about Phase 4 of the Marvel cinematic universe. Next May, Scarlett Johansson will get a stand-alone “Black Widow” movie. Angelina Jolie and the cast of “The Eternals” are set to hit theaters in November of 20-20. Benedict Cumberbatch returns in May of 20-21 with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Also, the makers of Thor: Love and Thunder announced Natalie Portman will be back...and that she’ll be taking on the mythical hammer and god-like powers herself. Portman, who plays Jane Foster, will star alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Fans already knew Thompson would be back as King of Asgard, and she broke the news at Comic-Con that her character would be looking for a queen — making her potentially the first openly LGBTQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth will also be back.