Business Report: Alternative measures of unemployment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The following jobless rates are averaged over a full 12 months through the end of the first quarter.
U1 – persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer – 1.4 / 0.9.
U2 – job losers plus temps ending assignments – 1.8 / 1.4.
U3 – The official jobless rate – 3.8 / 2.8.
U4 – U3 plus discouraged workers – 4.1 / 3.0.
U5 – U4 plus marginally attached workers – 4.7 / 3.9.
U6 – U5 plus part-timers wishing for full-time – 7.6 / 6.8.
