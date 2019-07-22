Business Report: Alternative measures of unemployment

July 22, 2019 at 10:19 AM HST - Updated July 22 at 10:19 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The following jobless rates are averaged over a full 12 months through the end of the first quarter.

U1 – persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer – 1.4 / 0.9.

U2 – job losers plus temps ending assignments – 1.8 / 1.4.

U3 – The official jobless rate – 3.8 / 2.8.

U4 – U3 plus discouraged workers – 4.1 / 3.0.

U5 – U4 plus marginally attached workers – 4.7 / 3.9.

U6 – U5 plus part-timers wishing for full-time – 7.6 / 6.8.

