Bikeshare program in West Hawaii gets grant to expand

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - A bikeshare program in West Hawaii is receiving a grant to expand.
West Hawaii Today reports AARP is awarding a $5,400 grant to People Advocacy Trails Hawaii, or PATH, for the program in Kailua-Kona. PATH plans to install three or four additional bike stations next month.
PATH Executive Director Tina Clothier says the new stations will make the program more accessible, particularly to people who live along Alii Drive and who work in the village or the Kona Commons area.
The AARP says the grant money is among nearly $1.6 million it's distributing to about 160 "quick action" projects across the country. The grants are aimed at helping communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.