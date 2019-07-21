19-year-old suspect in a double stabbing deemed fit for trial on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The woman accused in a double stabbing on the Big Island has been found fit to stand trial.
Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna, 19, is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack that happened on April 26 at Whittington Beach Park.
The incident left Marie Lyn Boyles dead at the scene. The other victim, a 36-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition.
Borero-Kaluna is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. She remains at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, unable to post $150,000 bail.
A second suspect who was arrested in connection to the case was released pending investigation.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.