2020 Olympics are in reach for Moore, but she’s not getting ahead of herself

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off her big win at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa, Carissa Moore had the opportunity -- for the first time in a long time -- to look down at the rest of her competition from the top of the world rankings.
Moore, 26, is now in search of a fourth world title but perhaps more importantly, an opportunity to represent Hawaii and the United States in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
“It would be an honor and a dream come true to be a part of the first Olympics for surfing and to represent my country and my flag would be amazing,” Moore said after her J-Bay victory.
The former Punahou graduate could make history as a member of the inaugural Olympics team, but she realizes that just because of her recent success and new World No. 1 ranking, there’s more work she needs to do before patting herself on the back.
“To be honest, I haven’t really thought too much about the Olympics. I just feel like there’s so much work to be done,” she said. “I know that we can’t really celebrate or think about the Olympics until this year is done.”
