‘It was like a bomb:’ Maui man injured after allegedly igniting illegal fireworks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been injured after allegedly igniting illegal fireworks on Maui.
The 37-year-old victim, who has not been identified, reported lighting an “aerial mortar” on Welakahao Rd. Thursday.
Neighbors said they heard explosions around 5 a.m. and then later around 8:30 a.m. when the man reportedly hurt himself.
Debbie Eiting, a Kihei resident, said the explosions were “really, really loud.”
“It was like a bomb. I never heard anything in my back bedroom and it shook the house,” Eiting said.
The victim then went to the Kihei fire station for help where he was then taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries to both hands, officials said.
Firefighters told Maui Now that these types of fireworks are for professionals only.
