HPD officer arrested, accused of felony domestic abuse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Honolulu Police Lieutenant has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic abuse.
Authorities say Hunter Ah Loo was taken into custody at the Pearl City Substation Saturday night.
According to the Honolulu Police Department’s website, Officer Ah Loo serves in the Records and Identification Division.
Details on what prompted the allegations and his arrest have not yet been released.
At last check, Ah Loo has not yet been charged.
This story may be updated.
