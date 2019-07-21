First overall winner expected this weekend at the 2019 Transpac Yacht Race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 Transpacific Yacht Race is coming to a close as officials expect the first overall winner to arrive this weekend.
Bretwalda, a 46-foot race boat, is a contender for the Kalakaua Cup ― awarded to the boat with the fastest corrected elapsed time taking handicaps into consideration — as well as the overall winner.
Bretwalda is projected to arrive at the Diamond Head Finish line Saturday afternoon, however based on the speed and performance of other competitors, the results will be provisional until confirmed, officials said.
Ho’okolohe, is the first local Hawaii-based sailors finisher, with its sailors hailing from Kailua, and officials say their estimated finish time is “very close” to Bretwalda’s.
Boats travel almost 2,225 nautical miles to compete for overall first place, as well as for the Kalaukaua Cup.
This year, a record-breaking number of competitors entered with currently 82 mono and multi-hull boats still racing. They range from 31 to 100 feet in length.
The first multi-hull boat crossed the finish line Wednesday night.
Both of these boats finishing this afternoon will arrive to a traditional aloha welcome at Waikiki Yacht Club.
The King Kalakaua Cup and other trophies will be handed out at the Honolulu Awards Ceremony at The Hawaii Convention Center on Friday, July 26.
