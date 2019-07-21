Accidental electrical fire in Honolulu causes $55,000 worth of damage

Map of Young St. in downtown Honolulu (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Ellie Nakamoto-White | July 20, 2019 at 6:09 PM HST - Updated July 20 at 6:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An accidental electrical fire in Honolulu Saturday afternoon caused thousands of dollars in structural damage.

The fire occurred at 1336 Young St. just before 3 p.m.

Occupants were able to extinguish the fire before the Honolulu Fire Dept. arrived, but not before $55,000 worth of damage total happened to both the structure and the contents inside, officials said.

As a result, Young St. between Keeaumoku and Piikoi St. is now closed while officials investigate.

