See Hawaiian flags that went to the moon at festival celebrating Apollo 11 voyage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon, Windward Community College is inviting the public to its Apollo 11 Family Spacefest.
The free one-day event will be held at the Gallery Iolani on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The main event is the “Many Small Steps” exhibit, where space rocks from the Apollo 11 and 17 missions and two Hawaiian flags brought from the lunar surface will be displayed.
Other exhibits will include original photos from Apollo crews landing in Hawaii, shows explaining what it takes to be an astronaut and talks with experts in space exploration.
“This is really about the kids,” said Joseph Ciotti, director of aerospace education.
“We want to ignite the imagination the kids have to explore, take risks like the astronauts did and follow in their footsteps.”
