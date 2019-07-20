Sunrise Open House: Mililani homes under $600K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at three-bedroom homes in Mililani under $600,000.
Let’s start with this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhouse in Nob Hill.
Some upgrades are needed, but you’re just minutes away from the main shopping center.
Make your desired improvements and call it home or rent it out.
Listed at $447,500.
The next unit comes with PV panels and the wrap around yard and high ceilings make it feel like a single family home.
Conveniently located and just minutes from the freeway, this property is pet friendly and in an excellent school district.
Yours for $510,000.
And this highly sought-after unit is in a well-maintained golf course complex.
Freshly painted with all new and upgraded waterproof vinyl flooring, carpet, stainless steel appliances and tiled bathroom.
It features an open kitchen-dining room area, three larger-than-usual bedrooms and low maintenance fees.
Price tag: $579,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house today!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.