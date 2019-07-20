State: Talks with TMT opponents remains ‘very respectful on both sides’ into weekend

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Demonstrations at the base of Mauna Kea have stretched into the weekend as the crowd in attendance grew considerably in size.
Things remain peaceful between self-proclaimed protectors and law enforcement with both sides standing their ground respectfully.
But despite the camaraderie, the state maintains if the activist continue to block the road they are breaking the law and could be arrested if law enforcement decides to move in.
So far Saturday, no arrests have been made.
Chief, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said talks with opponents remains ‘very respectful on both sides,’ contrary to the picture Governor David Ige painted about protests during a press conference Friday.
“On our side, we’re continuing to plan, and we’re remaining in a state of readiness,” Redulla said Saturday. “We’re ready to respond to any type of situation.”
More cars lined the Daniel K. Inouye Highway Saturday than any other day this week.
Volunteers and organizers of project opponents ramped up the food supply tent at the Puuonua and added more portable bathrooms, and traffic and pedestrian crossing guards.
By Saturday, Gov. Ige left Hawaii Island without meeting directly with opponents at Mauna Kea.
County police also said they would up traffic control measures. Citing an issue with safety, Hawaii Island Police said they planned to enforce the overnight parking code, which prohibits a vehicle from parking for more than an hour between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
But that did not happen. HPD says those vehicles would be in violation of the parking code during overnight hours.
The department did not say if they would be towing illegally parked vehicles.
HNN has put a call out to police officials but they have not said if that would be happening overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Officials also wanted to clarify that the members of the 100th Battallion, 442nd Army Reserve on Hawaii Island were not sent in response to TMT demonstrations. He said they are on the Big Island for training only.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.