Seattle visitor dies a day after moped crash in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died from his injuries after a moped crash in Hawaii Kai earlier in the week.
According to Honolulu police, the accident happened on Thursday around 2 p.m.
The man, a 60-year-old visitor from Seattle, was taken to a hospital and initially listed in serious condition. On Friday, police said his condition worsened and he later died at the hospital.
His name has not yet been released.
Details on the crash are limited, however police don’t suspect speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.
This story may be updated.
