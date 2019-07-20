Panda Express celebrates anniversary with donation to Boys & Girls Clubs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Panda Express is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its philanthropy program with donations to Boys & Girls Clubs.
The Panda Cares Foundation donated $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hawaii.
Across the country, 19 other clubs got donations.
More than 100 children and club leaders were at Thursday’s Hawaii event. They were treated to a Panda Express meal and an assortment of school supplies.
“The annual Panda Cares Day allows us to recognize the collective impact made possible by our passionate guests, associates and brand partners who have joined us in our unwavering commitment to enhance the lives of underserved youth,” said Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of the Panda Restaurant Group.
