Little fire ants found in two more places on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two new infestations of little fire ants have been discovered in Windward Oahu.
State officials recently found them in Lanikai and Kualoa Ranch.
In Lanikai, the ants were found at six residential properties. At Kualoa Ranch, they were found in an isolated 14-acre area that’s currently not open to public foot traffic.
“Residents in uninfested areas around the state should always be on the look out for littlefire ants,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. “Residents should also be careful before introducing any plants to their homes and yards regardless of where the plants are coming from. A simple peanut butter stick test can save your property from becoming infested with these invasive ants.”
State workers are treating the infestation.
A final master treatment plan for further treatment — which would include a buffer treatment zone of 20 acres — is in the works.
In 2014, fire ants were discovered in Mililani Mauka. It covered an area of six acres. That case has since been eradicated.
