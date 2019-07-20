Lieutenant governor: State shouldn’t use National Guard in TMT protest response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green broke ranks with Gov. David Ige over the use of the National Guard at a growing TMT protest on the Big Island.
In a Facebook post Friday, Green wrote: “I want to recognize the Protectors right now for their peaceful approach to date. I have tremendous respect for that."
“This is also why I have stated in the past my opposition to using the National Guard on Mauna Kea for TMT matters.”
Green’s comments were widely shared on the Internet, especially by TMT opponents.
Most of the time, the lieutenant governor’s office sees eye to eye with the governor’s office on major policies. But sometimes they will disagree on controversial issues.
“He’s already been on the record as opposing using the National Guard for these kinds of events so it was a natural to distinguish himself slightly from the governor," said former Honolulu Advertiser Political Columnist and Editor Jerry Burris.
Burris said such disagreements may matter if Green wants to run for higher office.
“If it ends in some kind of horrible situation, Green will look prescient or positive," said Burris. "If it goes away like some of these other ones have gone away, maybe it won’t be a big deal.”
