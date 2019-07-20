HPD’s plans to enforce parking at Mauna Kea could impact opponents’ efforts overnight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citing an issue with safety, Hawaii Island Police said they plan to enforce overnight parking code, which prohibits a vehicle from parking for more than an hour between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Many opponents who gathered to protest construction have been parking along Daniel K. Inouye Highway, near Mauna Kea access road.
HPD says those vehicles would be in violation of the parking code during overnight hours.
The department did not say if they would be towing illegally parked vehicles.
