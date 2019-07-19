Weeks after incident, suspected Honolulu gravestone vandal taken into custody

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was caught on camera after tipping over a headstone at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Cemetery has been arrested, Honolulu police officials said Thursday.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for an unrelated warrant. The case was then handed over to detectives investigating the Hawaiian Mission Houses cemetery incident.
That incident is believed to have happened about a week before 27 headstones were reported damaged at the Kawaiahao Church cemetery. Repairs to the headstones at the Kawaiahao cemetery got under way earlier this week.
So far, Honolulu police officials say there is no evidence that would signal a link between the two incidents.
The police spokesperson said he was unable to provide any additional information because of the ongoing investigation.
