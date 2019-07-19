Weeks after incident, suspected Honolulu gravestone vandal taken into custody

Weeks after incident, suspected Honolulu gravestone vandal taken into custody
File photo of the historic cemetery at the Hawaiian Mission Houses. (Image: Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site & Archives)
By HNN Staff | July 18, 2019 at 2:33 PM HST - Updated July 18 at 2:35 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was caught on camera after tipping over a headstone at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Cemetery has been arrested, Honolulu police officials said Thursday.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for an unrelated warrant. The case was then handed over to detectives investigating the Hawaiian Mission Houses cemetery incident.

That incident is believed to have happened about a week before 27 headstones were reported damaged at the Kawaiahao Church cemetery. Repairs to the headstones at the Kawaiahao cemetery got under way earlier this week.

The man was of slim build and in his 20s to 30s. He wore a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts and a bright fluorescent orange backpack.
The man was of slim build and in his 20s to 30s. He wore a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts and a bright fluorescent orange backpack.

So far, Honolulu police officials say there is no evidence that would signal a link between the two incidents.

The police spokesperson said he was unable to provide any additional information because of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.