Survey seeks input from Windward Oahu residents on tourism’s impacts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a resident of Kailua, Lanikai, or Waimanalo,, the University of Hawaii wants to hear your opinions on tourism.
The university’s Sea Grant College Program will distribute surveys to 4,500 residents this month to find out more about the impacts of tourism on each community.
UH Sea Grant wants to hear about both positive and negative impacts, as well as any proposals to fix tourism-related issues.
“The surveys will provide quantitative information on the values, priorities and sentiment of the community and the perceptions of visitors regarding the impacts of visitors to these communities,” said Dolan Eversole, coastal processes specialist of UH Sea Grant.
“(Their answers) will be instrumental in identifying priority areas and potential options for managing visitors.”
Faculty and students from the university will also be going out on foot to Kailua Beach Park to ask visitors questions about their preconceptions of the areas as well as their spending habits.
The survey, which will run through the end of the month, will also include visitors’ opinions on how infrastructure and the crowds at Kailua Beach Park have changed over time.
Results will be released by the end of the year.
