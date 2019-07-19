For second day, TMT protesters slow traffic on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pop-up TMT protests are happening statewide, including on Oahu roadways.
On Thursday, protesters took to the H-1 Freeway westbound for a second day, creating a slow-rolling convoy near the Ward Avenue overpass.
Traffic cameras captured police responding and traffic quickly returning to normal. One person in the convoy was arrested for outstanding warrants.
It was unclear whether protesters planned to take to roadways elsewhere Thursday.
Similar protests happened Wednesday on the Big Island, Maui and Oahu.
Police issued several citations for obstruction Wednesday afternoon to drivers involved in a slow-moving convoy on the H-1 Freeway near the Vineyard off-ramp.
Video also captured protesters at Honolulu’s airport, holding Hawaiian flags from their cars.
The traffic disruptions coincide with a growing protest at the base of Mauna Kea, where hundreds are gathered on the access road to the mountain’s summit in a bid to prevent construction equipment from going up to the planned site for the Thirty Meter Telescope.
