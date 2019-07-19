A real life Pumbaa: The warthog exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo reopens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for "The Lion King” remake, you now have the chance to see a real-life Pumbaa up close.
The Honolulu Zoo has announced the re-opening of its warthog exhibit featuring Lenny, a 10-year-old male, and Pua, an 11-year-old female.
Zoo Director Linda Santos said that the resident warthogs are “very popular and cute.”
“Parents and children can often be heard exclaiming ‘Pumbaa!’ while passing through the warthog exhibit, and the reopening of this improved space promises to attract a bunch of curious keiki who have become familiar with the character in the iconic movie,” Santos said.
The warthogs, which live in the African Savannah part of the zoo, now have newly renovated sleeping quarters for increased safety and comfort.
The exhibit was paid for in part by the Honolulu Zoo Society, and also includes a new shelter to help shield the warthogs from rain and sun.
“There’s nothing quite like watching the excitement in a child’s face when they see a warthog in person, and we hope the lesson of conservation learned at the zoo will stick with them well into adulthood," Santos said.
