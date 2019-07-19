Moore wins Corona Open J-Bay, earns World No. 1 ranking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carissa Moore defeated Lakey Peterson this morning in South Africa to win the Corona Open J-Bay.
Moore, an Oahu native, earned her first victory of the season by outpointing Peterson by a score of 15.47-14.60. With the win, Moore is the new World No. 1 surfer in the 2019 rankings.
The three-time world champion is now on pace to secure a fourth world title and with that, a qualifying spot on the Olympics team for Tokyo 2020.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.