Levao named to 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior offensive lineman Kohl Levao has been selected to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List.
The award is awarded annually to the nation’s top center.
Levao, a senior at Manoa, moved to center for the final three games of last season after starting the first 11 at right tackle. He helped block for an offense that finished ninth nationally in passing.
Hawaii’s only Rimington Trophy finalist in program history was John Estes back in 2009.
The winner of the award will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards, December 12th on ESPN and will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation in Lincoln, Nebraska, January 18th, 2020.
