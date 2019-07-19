Katherine Kealoha’s new attorney wants more time to review evidence for 2nd trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha’s court-appointed federal attorney has asked that the next trial for his client be pushed back from October to January.
Gary Signh asked for the extra time so he can review all the evidence.
The second trial is for alleged bank fraud and identity theft.
Kealoha is already convicted of conspiracy and obstruction and is being held at the federal detention center until sentencing.
Her husband, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, remains free on bond until sentencing.
He arrived at court Thursday morning by himself.
When Katherine Kealoha walked into the courtroom with two deputy U.S. Marshals, she kissed her private attorney, Earle Partington, on the cheek then waved at her husband sitting in the front row.
The two later passed notes at the defense table.
Federal Judge J. Michael Seabright told Singh to discuss the delay with the other attorneys involved.
A decision will be made later on whether the bank fraud trial will be delayed. After that trial, Katherine Kealoha has a third trial on drug crime allegations.
