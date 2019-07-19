Interview: The Best of Honolulu Festival is happening this weekend!

The event is free and is family-friendly, free parking available at the event and a portion of proceeds benefit the aio Foundation and Kahauiki Village. There will be ono food, entertainment and a marketplace with entertainment highlights: Pow Wow! School of Music and Elijah Sky. Tips: Come hungry, bring a blanket to picnic in front of the entertainment stage and bring a recycle bag for your shopping goodies. Valia is here with looks that will be available at the festival. Her store is located in Chinatown. Jerky Labs has created an exclusive HONOLULU Magazine Huli Huli beef jerky flavor that will be debuted at the festival. We have some here to try.