HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 1 near Kahala Mall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed may be a factor in a fatal vehicle crash that happened early Friday near Kahala Mall, Honolulu police said.
According to officers, a man driving in a black Chevrolet sports sedan was heading westbound on Waialae Avenue towards the H-1 westbound on-ramp around 12:50 a.m.
The car then veered off to the left and crashed into a viaduct pillar, police said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who was in the area at the time said the car seemed to be going between 80 and 100 mph.
"I was at the bus stop waiting for the bus and saw a car speeding toward this freeway entrance, then when I turned around, it impacted freeway pillar," witness Brandan Silva said.
There were road closures in the area for about two hours, but the road has since been reopened.
Though speed appears to be a factor, it's still unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved.
This is the 33rd traffic death of the year, the same number as this time last year.
