HFD responds to fire from makeshift boat or raft in Keehi Lagoon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a dozen firefighters responded to a blaze that erupted from a makeshift boat or raft in Keehi Lagoon on Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The vessel was about 200 yards offshore when it burst into flames around 5:20 a.m.
The fire has since extinguished on the water.
Rescue crews searched the area by air and by boat after a first responder thought two people were seen in the water, but there were no signs of anyone in the water.
The search was called off and crews left the scene shortly after 6:45 a.m.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.