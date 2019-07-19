Hawaii residents can now request a Social Security card replacement online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents now have the option to submit a Social Security number card replacement request online.
Social Security commissioner Andrew Saul announced on Thursday that Hawaii residents can file a replacement through the my Social Security portal instead of having to go to a Social Security office.
“We are here to serve the public and this option helps us improve service by offering a safe, secure, and more convenient choice for doing business with us online,” Saul said, in a release.
The agency plans to expand the online replacement option to other states this year.
According to the Social Security Administration, the service will cut wait times in more than 1,200 offices across the country. The service will also give staff more time to work with customers who may have extensive needs.
Hawaii residents who are U.S. citizens age 18 or older can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a my Social Security account.
In addition, residents must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license or state identification card in some participating states.
