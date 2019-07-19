Governor visits Big Island amid growing TMT protest at base of Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has traveled to the Big Island on the fifth day of a huge TMT protest at the base of Mauna Kea ― and in the wake of his decision to issue a state of emergency for the mountain.
Ige arrived in Hilo on Friday morning to meet with Big Island Mayor Harry Kim.
Kim emerged from the meeting about noon, and said he briefed the governor on the latest from the county’s perspective.
It’s unclear if Ige will also meet with Thirty Meter Telescope opponents.
The visit comes as Ige faces mounting criticism for his decision to issue an emergency proclamation following 34 arrests of protesters blocking the access road to the Mauna Kea summit.
On Friday, in a post on Facebook, Lt. Gov. Josh Green appeared to publicly disagree with his boss on the state’s handling of the TMT protesters.
Green said he opposes the use of National Guard troops to handle TMT protesters. Guard members haven’t appeared at the protest, though they have been deployed to the Big Island.
“I trust and respect the National Guard, however, my belief is they should only be used when there is no other way to protect life and safety,” Green said, in a post on Facebook.
“In my opinion no single project, not any, is important enough to allow ourselves to damage the fabric of our ohana in Hawaii.”
The Mauna Kea protest ― 600- to 1,000-strong since Monday ― is aimed at preventing construction equipment from getting to the planned site for the $1 billion Thirty Meter Telescope.
Since the arrests Wednesday, no other protesters have been taken into custody.
But those gathered at the base of Mauna Kea say they’re prepared to stand their ground and are bracing for potential action in the coming days.
The governor, meanwhile, has said the protesters are breaking the law and that the state is obligated to ensure construction equipment for the telescope can get to the summit.
He said his issuance of a state of emergency was necessary because protesters had overwhelmed law enforcement and blocked roads.
“Even though law enforcement has done everything it can to talk and reason with protesters, the protesters continue to break the law," the governor said Wednesday, in a news conference.
But critics have called the governor’s emergency proclamation an abuse of power and the arrest of the protesters ― all but one of whom are kupuna ― an embarrassment to the state.
HNN legal analyst Ken Lawson questioned the need for the state of emergency.
Lawson protested police misconduct in Cincinnati when some of protests turned violent with riots, and said that’s when an emergency proclamation is needed.
“I think it’s an abuse of power or really what it’s saying is if you want to exercise your right under the Constitution ... to peaceful nonviolent protest, I can use an emergency ordinance to basically undermine your First Amendment right,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.