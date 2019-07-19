Gabbard urges governor to delay TMT construction, withdraw state of emergency

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is urging the governor to withdraw his emergency proclamation for Mauna Kea and put construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on hold.
In a video posted Friday on Twitter, Gabbard said a “history of broken promises" is what’s led to the current standoff at the base of the mountain, where more than 600 have gathered to prevent construction equipment for the $1 billion telescope from going to the summit.
“I strongly urge Gov. Ige to withdraw his emergency declaration, delay new construction and bring leaders together from both sides in the spirit of aloha,” Gabbard said, in the three-minute video.
The Hawaii Congresswoman, who is running for president in 2020, added that “it’s wrong” that the state approved the development of a new telescope on Mauna Kea without first ensuring the removal of three decommissioned telescope facilities from the mountain.
“This failure and a history of broken promises is what’s resulted in the standoff you’re seeing today.”
The statement comes on the fifth day of the large protest at the base of Mauna Kea.
Also on Friday, Gov. David Ige traveled to the Big Island to speak to the mayor and state leaders. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he’ll reach out to protesters.
The TMT protest is garnering attention ― and support ― nationally.
Rallies have been held in cities from Anchorage to Las Vegas. And on Friday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders posted a message of support on Twitter for the TMT protesters, but the post was subsequently deleted.
In the post, her wrote, "We must guarantee native people’s right to self-determination and their right to protest. I stand with Native Hawaiians who are peacefully demonstrating to protect their sacred mountain of Mauna Kea.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.