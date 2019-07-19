Entertainment: New Movie Trailers and New Season for H50 Begins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We're showing you the latest trailers for CATS which will feature the talents of Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Taylor Swift on December 20; Terminator: Dark Fate will be a sequel to Terminator 2 and will feature cast Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton (aka Sarah Connor) in Terminator: Dark Fate on November 1
New TV has Hawaii Five-0 starting their 10th Season as they had their blessing yesterday which always starts off the first day of filming; Magnum P.I. has already begun production for their second season in Hawaii.
Plus The Lion King starts this weekend in theatres.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.