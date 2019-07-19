Brisk trade winds to hold firm through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will continue through Friday, then slightly trend down into the moderate to breezy category over the upcoming weekend and early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods when pockets of higher moisture move through. The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop.