What’s Trending: Ice Cream truck in Los Angeles goes viral

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joe Nicchi has a successful ice cream truck in Los Angeles and was surprised that online “influencers” kept calling him to ask for free ice cream in exchange for them “promoting” him on social media.
It started shortly after he opened a few years ago, and now it's to the point where he gets multiple calls every week.
Joe says, “Our business is doing just fine without their exposure.”
To slow down the calls, he posted a photo of himself on his own Instagram page holding a sign that says, “Influencers Pay Double.”
