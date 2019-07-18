‘We love the aloha:' Filming for season 10 of ‘Hawaii Five-O’ kicks off

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast and crew of "Hawaii Five-0″ gathered on set early Thursday to bless the official start of filming for the show’s 10th season.
The ceremony included cast members being presented with royal maile lei and a welcoming chant and closing prayer.
Showrunner Peter Lenkov couldn’t make the blessing but wished his “ohana a great start to season 10.”
“Wow. What an amazing journey so far,” Lenkov said.
Unit production manager Chip Touhey said the crew was looking forward to another full season.
“We have a wonderful group with a lot of local Hawaiians and people who represent Hawaii,” Touhey said. “It’s an amazing experience to be part of a show where no matter where you go in the world they know Hawaii Five-0.”
“We love the aloha that we get from everyone here.”
The original Five-0 series, which premiered in 1968, ran for a total of 12 seasons.
