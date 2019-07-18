Wanted Wednesday: Man fails to appear for resentencing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -CrimeStoppers Honolulu says 37-year-old Richard Souza failed to appear for resentencing on July 9. He’s now wanted on a $35,000 bench warrant.
According to CrimeStoppers, Souza was initially arrested in Jan. 2018.
Police said he was seen breaking into vehicles in the Waianae area and taking items from within.
He was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree.
Souza is known to frequent the Waianae area. He has 10 prior convictions.
He’s described as 5-foot-11-inches tall, 220 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
To submit a tip on his whereabouts, call 955-8300 or click here.
