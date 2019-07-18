Tagovailoa reflects on National Championship loss, calls it a ‘good experience’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Losing the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game to Clemson left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Alabama football program.
But now a few months removed from the loss, Crimson Tide quarterback and former Saint Louis star Tua Tagovailoa is grateful for the lessons he learned from that defeat to the Tigers.
“Coming off of that loss from Clemson and then during my freshman year, we won the National Championship, I think they were both good,” Tagovailoa said during SEC Media Day. “I know this sounds weird to lose, but when you win, it is a great feeling, and when you lose, it isn’t a great feeling. I think since we lost, it was a good experience for our team entirely, because a lot of us have come back and it is something that we don’t take for granted now. Winning isn’t something that you should take for granted.”
Winning is a tradition for the Alabama football program and expectations are as high as ever heading into the upcoming season.
For Tagovailoa, who enters his junior season in Tuscaloosa, he knows that he can’t allow previous success dictate the future.
“The success that I had last year is just last year,” he said. “We need to keep focusing on who we can be this year as far as a team, and we will go from there.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.