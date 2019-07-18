Tagovailoa reflects on National Championship loss, calls it a ‘good experience’

“Coming off of that loss from Clemson and then during my freshman year, we won the National Championship, I think they were both good,” Tagovailoa said during SEC Media Day. “I know this sounds weird to lose, but when you win, it is a great feeling, and when you lose, it isn’t a great feeling. I think since we lost, it was a good experience for our team entirely, because a lot of us have come back and it is something that we don’t take for granted now. Winning isn’t something that you should take for granted.”