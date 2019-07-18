Tagovailoa listed as co-favorite for 2019 Heisman Trophy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a second place finish in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in the conversation to be a finalist in New York this upcoming season.
The former Saint Louis signal-caller is currently listed as a co-favorite to hoist the Heisman Trophy this December along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both quarterbacks are listed as +250 favorites, according to oddsmakers at Caesar’s Palace.
Behind Tagovailoa and Lawrence is former Crimson Tide quarterback and current-Oklahoma Sooner Jalen Hurts who is listed as a +700 underdog.
Rounding out the Top 5 are quarterbacks Adrian Martinez of Nebraska (+1000) and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (+1200.)
Quarterbacks have won 16 of the last 18 Heisman Trophies with running backs Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram (2009) being the only exceptions.
