Read the governor’s emergency proclamation following TMT protest arrests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday that he says is aimed at clearing the way for construction equipment to get to the planned site of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.
The proclamation, issued in the wake of 33 arrests at a TMT protest blocking the access road to the summit, gives the government “increased flexibility” and greater authority to quickly clear areas of Mauna Kea or restrict access to parts of the mountain.
“Our top priority is the safety and security of our communities and the TMT construction teams," Gov. David Ige said. “This is a long-term process and we are committed to enforcing the law and seeing this project through.”
Read the full emergency proclamation:
