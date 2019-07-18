Owners of no-kill animal shelter in Makaha set to be sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owners of a no-kill animal shelter in Makaha are scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.
David “Lanny” Moore and his mother, June, were found guilty in May in an animal cruelty case.
In 2016, the Hawaiian Humane Society seized more than 300 dogs from their shelter called “Friends for Life.”
Prosecutors said the Moores didn’t give the dogs at the shelter adequate food, water or medical care.
The two face up to a year behind bars for each second-degree count and thousands of dollars in fines.
This story will be updated.
