Man hospitalized after apparent roadway shooting; roads closed in Punchbowl area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation has led to the closure of a main thoroughfare in Honolulu Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in for the apparent shooting around 3 p.m. EMS officials say a 20-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after suffering injuries to his middle and lower body.
HPD said the Punchbowl on and off ramps to and from the H-1 was closed.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible as traffic is backing up.
Early reports indicated that HPD has opened a second-degree attempted murder case. So far, there have been no arrests.
For the latest on traffic conditions in the area, click here to go to the Hawaii News Now live traffic map.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.