Keiki help name three Hawaiian Monk seals recently born on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Three Hawaiian Monk Seal pups now officially have names, thanks to some keiki at a Hawaiian immersion school.
The Hawaii Marine Animal Response team says the pups were born on Oahu in May.
Names selected by the students include Kala’i. which means peaceful or tranquil; Makoa, meaning fearless or brave; and Kamakana, which means ‘The Gift.’
The names selected were given to each monk seal based on their characteristics and playful personalities.
Naming the monk seals was also an educational opportunity for the keiki. They researched what each of the names meant as well as facts about Hawaii’s monk seal population.
